Man sentenced to 3 years in theft of elderly woman’s car

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to stealing the car of an elderly woman he was accused of tying to a chair was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison.

John Phillip Page, 51, was the woman’s roommate in the Golden Hills area when on Feb. 2 he allegedly hit her in the face with a Coca-Cola bottle and demanded her car keys, cellphone and debit card.

The woman, 76 at the time and undergoing chemotherapy, handed over her keys and Page tied her to a chair, court documents said. He left in her car and was found in Mojave.

The woman told investigators Page may suffer from mental illness and uses methamphetamine.

Page pleaded no contest to the theft charge in December and four other felonies — including robbery and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm — were dismissed.