Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for forcing girls into restroom while posing as loss prevention officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who posed as a loss prevention officer when he forced two girls into a restroom at a retail store was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison.

Steven Waldo, 66, was found guilty last year of kidnapping and false imprisonment with violence in connection with the September 2019 incident at a Target store. Prosecutors said Waldo accused a 14-year-old girl and her sister of stealing merchandise then ordered them into a restroom to pat them down.

The 14-year-old told police Waldo told her he was an undercover loss prevention officer, according to court documents. Prosecutors alleged he touched the girl inappropriately, but a jury deadlocked on charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old and annoying a minor.

Waldo was homeless at the time.