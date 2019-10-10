Man sentenced to 26 years to life in 2018 Rosamond killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of murder in the slaying of a man in Rosamond last year was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years to life in prison.

Jaime Briseno Perez, 34, was convicted last month in the killing of Kyle Ramirez, 31.

Ramirez was last seen alive at Perez’s house on April 13, 2018. His body was found in Perez’s bedroom the next day.

Prosecutors said the body had blunt force trauma to its head, multiple stab wounds and evidence of strangulation.

Perez, found hiding in a closet, gave officers a false name and had a knife in his pocket, according to court documents. His DNA was found on multiple items of evidence at the crime scene, including belts used to bind Ramirez’s body.

Another man, Esteban Briseno, 28, is also charged with murder in Ramirez’s death. He’s next due in court Nov. 5.