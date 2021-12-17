Man sentenced to 25 years in shootings that occurred 30 minutes apart

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to two felonies in connection with a pair of shootings that occurred 30 minutes apart has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Jesus Canales Jr., 34, was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to two counts of assault with a firearm on a person. Other charges, including attempted murder, were dismissed.

The first shooting occurred at about 5:20 p.m. March 1 on Pacheco Road east of Monitor Street, police said. A man suffered a gunshot wound and was treated for minor injuries.

Thirty minutes later, another shooting occurred on East White Lane near Cottonwood Road, police said. The intended target was uninjured.

Police found Canales nearby and arrested him after a short chase.