Man sentenced to 22 years for trying to run over deputy during chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for attempting to run over a deputy as he led law enforcement on a chase in a stolen pickup.

Christopher James Newsom, 35, was sentenced Thursday on charges of assault with a vehicle on a peace officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless evasion of a peace officer with a vehicle, unlawful firearms possession, resisting arrest and hit and run.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on two counts of assault with a firearm on a peace officer, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm on a peace officer, and brandishing a firearm or deadly weapon to avoid arrest, according to court records. Those charges have been dismissed because of the “substantial sentence” Newsom received, prosecutors said.

Deputies tried to stop Newsom Oct. 15 for driving recklessly and not having a license plate, according to a narrative provided by the District Attorney’s office. Newsom was on parole at the time and driving a stolen truck with a sawed-off shotgun inside.

Newsom led deputies on chase that lasted more than 30 minutes and during which he charged them with his vehicle, prosecutors said.

“At one point, a Kern County resident saw Newsom driving toward a sheriff’s deputy who was out of his vehicle and pulled that deputy to safety,” prosecutors said.

When the truck finally stopped, Newsom ran through backyards as a sheriff’s helicopter tracked him, according to prosecutors. He was taken into custody with the help of a police dog.