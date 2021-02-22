Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for deadly hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash was sentenced Monday to two years in prison, according to court records.

David Allen Roberson, 61, pleaded no contest last month to a charge of hit and run causing death or permanent serious injury in connection with a crash that occurred July 7 on Oak Street. Charges of destroying evidence or driving with a licenses suspended for DUI were dismissed.

Following the crash, detectives released surveillance images of the suspect vehicle, an SUV later found in a ravine with evidence that a rock had been placed on the accelerator to send it off a cliff, according to a court document. The vehicle was traced to its prior owners, who told police they had sold it to Roberson.

When detectives tracked down Roberson six months later, he had grown out his distinctive white hair — seen in a surveillance video — and dyed it black, according to a court document. He admitted buying the vehicle but denied involvement in the hit and run, claiming he sold the SUV to a stranger in a park.