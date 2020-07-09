Man sentenced to 180 days in jail for firing gun after argument outside liquor store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in jail after pleading no contest to firing a gun outside a liquor store following an argument with another man.

Alexander Michael Horton, who was out of custody, was handcuffed immediately after the hearing and will be booked into the Kern County Jail. In addition to jail time and three years’ probation, Superior Court Judge Judith K. Dulcich also imposed terms including outpatient substance abuse counseling, anger management counseling and prohibited him from contacting the victim.

In last month’s plea agreement, Horton pleaded no contest to recklessly discharging a firearm. Five other charges — including assault with a firearm on a person — were dismissed.

Horton was 21 at the time of the Jan. 27 incident outside Tommy’s Liquors on South Chester Avenue. Court documents said Horton bumped into another man while leaving the store, and the two argued.

Horton got into his vehicle, documents said, and fired a round through a lowered passenger window. The other man was not hit.

The reports said Horton was later located driving the suspect vehicle, and a search of the apartment where he was staying turned up an unregistered Glock 17 pistol.