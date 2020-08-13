Man sentenced to 17 years to life in prison for stabbing father to death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man who pleaded guilty to stabbing his father to death was sentenced Thursday to a life term in prison.

Timothy Noel Nelson, 30, was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. The Nov. 16, 2018, killing happened in a barn on the family’s property on East Panama Lane, east of South Edison Road.

Nelson claimed his father, Kenneth Nelson, 65, abused him and “had it coming,” according to court documents, but other family members said there was no abuse and Timothy Nelson was known to use drugs.

Deputies found the body of Kenneth Nelson in a makeshift bedroom inside a barn. Two bloody knives and a note from Timothy Nelson confessing to the killing were found near the body, documents said.