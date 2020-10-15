Man sentenced to 14 years in prison in deadly May shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Confronting her son’s killer in court, Rose Alvarez spoke through tears as she described her feelings of helplessness as she’s haunted by nightmares in which her son dies over and over, and there’s nothing she can do to prevent it.

“I don’t know how to describe this numbness, this emptiness, this void inside you,” Alvarez said Thursday morning.

She asked David Jovel Campos to imagine his own children dying, and the pain he would feel. That loss changes a person forever, Alvarez said.

After Alvarez and another family member spoke, Campos, 29, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for fatally shooting Jessie Anthony Alvarez, 22. He pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter. Five other charges, including second-degree murder, were dismissed.

On May 7, Campos shot Alvarez near the intersection of East 3rd and Whitlock streets, according to court documents. The shooting was captured on surveillance video and occurred in front of multiple witnesses.

Officers located Campos more than a week later and took him into custody with the help of a police dog. Campos had a stolen .380-caliber handgun on him at the time of his arrest, police said.