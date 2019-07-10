Man sentenced to 14 years in deadly shooting at Mojave Fastrip

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who shot and killed one person and injured another outside a Fastrip in Mojave has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Dante Strong, 22, was sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty last month of involuntary manslaughter and attempted voluntary manslaughter. He had been charged with murder and faced a life sentence, but the jury returned guilty verdicts on the lesser charges.

Strong shot dead Raymond Angel Luna-Martinez, 20, in the parking lot to the rear of the Fastrip at Highway 58 and Highway 14, according to sheriff’s officials. The shooting occurred the evening of Aug. 27, 2017.

In May, charges were dismissed against co-defendant Blu Tuch.