Man sentenced to 13 years in prison in deadly Arvin shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin gangster who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a man was sentenced Thursday to 13 years in prison.

Francisco Banos, 25, entered his plea last month in the killing of 22-year-old Fabian Zuniga in the 700 block of Monroe Street, according to court records.

Zuniga suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest, the round passing through his heart, according to court documents. The shooting occurred April 15 of last year.

One of Banos’ daughters told police she was playing with a scooter in the backyard when the shooting occurred. Later, the children saw Banos cleaning blood from a rear concrete fence, according to the documents.

A vehicle connected to Banos was found a couple weeks later at a hotel in Castaic. Authorities confirmed Banos was inside a room, and a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department SWAT team used a flash-bang grenade after Banos refused to leave.

Banos came out with his arms up and was taken into custody.