Man sentenced to 13 years for killing mother’s boyfriend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison for fatally shooting his mother’s boyfriend at a motel.

Ryan Lopez, 21, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and other charges in June in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a charge of first-degree murder.

Lopez shot Lazaro Gonzalez, his mother’s boyfriend, in the head July 9 last year at the Motel 6 at 1350 Easton Drive, according to court documents. Gonzalez, 42, died two days later at Kern Medical.

Statements from multiple witnesses indicated Lopez shot Gonzalez after his mother, Maria Irene Stokes, called Lopez to her room to intervene in an argument she and Gonzalez were having, court documents said.

Stokes originally told police an unknown male shot Gonzalez, according to the documents. She pleaded no contest to a felony charge of attempting to prevent or dissuade a witness and was sentenced last month to 270 days in jail.

Lopez’s girlfriend, Angel Aaron, who was also present during the shooting, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor accessory charge, court records show. She was sentenced last month to time served.