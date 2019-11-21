Man sentenced to 12 years in prison in deadly 2003 stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the deadly stabbing of another man that occurred 16 years ago was sentenced Thursday to more than a decade in prison, court records show.

Carlos Ramirez Castro, 31, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in the killing of Renato Morales, who was found dead Sept. 20, 2003, in the 1400 block of Sumner Street.

Castro avoided capture until August 2018, when U.S. marshals arrested him on suspicion of trying to enter the U.S. illegally from Mexico. He pleaded no contest to the manslaughter charge last month in exchange for the dismissal of murder and vehicle theft charges.