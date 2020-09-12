Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for throwing infant son

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted to throwing and badly injuring his infant son was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison.

Hazem Alsharif, 36, pleaded no contest last month to a child cruelty charge in exchange for the dismissal of charges of attempted murder and torture. The child cruelty count came with an enhancement for causing great bodily injury to the infant.

Alsharif told police he gripped his son by the legs as he held him upside down behind his back, then swung forward and down and threw him at a couch. The infant’s head struck a wooden portion under the couch armrest, and he suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

“Hazem Alsharif said it was a rough four or five months and he was stressed out and he just snapped,” a detective wrote in court documents. Alsharif initially lied about the incident, but said he felt relief upon finally admitting to throwing the boy.