BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of a man in Oildale was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison.

Daren Hanslovan, 27, entered the no-contest plea last month and a charge of first-degree murder was dismissed.

Hanslovan was charged in the April 2018 death of Alexander Pena, 28. Pena was stabbed multiple times while walking with Hanslovan’s ex-girlfriend on Wilson Avenue. He was taken to Kern Medical, where he was declared dead an hour later.

The two men had a history of run-ins, according to court documents.