Man sentenced to 11 years in prison in deadly stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of a friend more than two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison.

Michael Rosales, 37, entered the no contest plea in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a charge of first-degree murder. He faced a life term in prison if convicted of that charge.

According to court documents, Rosales and Miguel Angel Garcia, 23, got into a fight after drinking beer and listening to music together on March 17, 2017, outside a south Bakersfield residence. Rosales stabbed the other man during the altercation.

A woman who knew both men said Rosales told her Garcia pulled a gun on him, according to the documents.

Garcia suffered seven stab wounds to his torso and one to his upper tricep, and was pronounced dead on arrival at Adventist Health.

Rosales fled, and eluded capture for 19 months. He was arrested in December 2018 near the Mexican border.