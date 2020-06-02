Man sentenced to 11 years in prison in deadly stabbing at Mill Creek Canal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who fatally stabbed another man during a fight over a stolen bike at Mill Creek Canal was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in prison.

Terry Turpin, 45, pleaded no contest in March to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for the dismissal of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Turpin fatally stabbed Jarred Charles Heilman, 37, the night of May 23, 2019, along the west side of Mill Creek Canal.

Police later contacted Turpin at his residence. An officer noticed blood spatter on his tennis shoes, according to the documents, and Turn admitted to the stabbing. He told police he stole Heilman’s bike at an earlier date to “teach him a lesson” after Heilman assaulted a person confined to a wheelchair.

When Heilman came across Turping fishing the night of the fight, Turpin confirmed to Heilman that he was the person who stole the bike. He told police he wanted Heilman to know; he hoped Heilman would try to do something about it.

Heilman hit him with a collapsible baton, Turpin told police. He said he deflected the blows and stabbed him.

Shortly after Heilman’s death, his father, Gerald Heilman, told 17 News his son had been living in a trailer in a lot off Golden State Avenue during the short time he was in Bakersfield. The father, who lives in Oregon, said he had lost touch with his son, who had been having difficulty dealing with the deaths of his mother and grandmother within a four-year span.