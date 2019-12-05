Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for beating woman to death with tire iron

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who beat a woman to death with a tire iron in a Delano orchard was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in prison.

Leonardo Felix, 29, pleaded no contest last month to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a charge of first-degree murder.

Before sentencing, a victim advocate with the District Attorney’s office read letters on behalf of the family of 39-year-old Tina Anne Gutierrez.

The family described Gutierrez as a “caring, loving, thoughtful person” who was in the process of finishing school to better provide for her children.

“Justice has failed Tina and, most importantly, her four children who won’t have their mom there,” one letter read.

The family said Felix is escaping justice on earth, but he will answer to God.

Felix showed no reaction as the letters were read.

Felix told police he drove Gutierrez to an almond orchard near Delano in May to drink and have sex. He said he became convinced she was setting him up to be killed by Norteno gang members.

According to court documents, Felix said he hit Gutierrez “a few” times after she got out of the car, and kept striking her after she fell.

A man riding a horse discovered the body of Gutierrez around 5:30 p.m. May 23 in an orchard in the area of County Line and Melcher roads. She had cuts and fractures to her head and face.

Detectives arrested Felix the next day after family of Gutierrez said she was last seen getting in his car and he had previously threatened her.