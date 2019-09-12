Man sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2009 hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested earlier this year in a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred a decade ago was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.

Last month, Pedro Sanchez Sanchez pleaded no contest to DUI causing bodily injury.

On Thursday, he entered no contest pleas to six accessory charges to receive a total penalty of 10 years — the prison term to which he agreed.

Sanchez hit Brenda Wyatt on Feb. 8, 2009, in the 700 block of Fremont Street in Delano. He abandoned the car and fled the scene on foot – leaving Wyatt pinned underneath the vehicle.

In February, Sanchez was located in Fresno and arrested.