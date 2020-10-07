Man sentenced to 10 years in prison in deadly shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the fatal shooting of another man after pleading no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter.

Lorenzo Fernandez, 21, was sentenced Tuesday for killing 26-year-old Christopher Estrada on July 16, 2018, according to court records. The shooting happened on Bower Street, south of Highway 178 and west of Haley Street. Estrada suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.

Charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon were dismissed under the plea agreement.