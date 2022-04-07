BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to wounding a man in a shooting outside an East Bakersfield bar has been sentenced to prison.

Henry Rodriguez, 40, received a prison term of 16 years and four months at his sentencing hearing Wednesday, according to court records.

According to court filings, a deputy patrolling Niles Street just before midnight Dec. 12, 2020, saw a fight and heard a gunshot outside Stella’s Sandtrap. A man entered a blue Toyota Camry and sped east on Niles Street as the deputy followed.

The car, driven by Rodriguez, hit a sign while turning onto Normandy Drive, filings say. Rodriguez ran and the deputy gave chase.

The filings say Rodriguez resisted arrest and the deputy shot him.

Rodriguez recovered from his injuries and pleaded no contest in February to assault with a firearm on a person, resisting arrest, recklessly evading a peace officer and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

A sheriff’s review board found the deputy’s use of force justified.