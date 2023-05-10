BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison Tuesday after pleading no contest to shooting at a woman in what authorities said was a road rage incident on Labor Day of last year.

Robert Pierre Johnson, 37, was sentenced to 9 years and four months in prison after pleading no contest to assault with a gun and possession of a gun by a felon, according to court records. Three other felonies were dismissed under the plea agreement.

On the morning of Sept. 5, 2022, a woman reported she was driving when a man in another vehicle fired at her, according to reports. Police contacted her after receiving a ShotSpotter alert at 11:28 a.m. on Alta Vista Drive, near Kentucky Street.

Johnson was arrested around 2 p.m. at an apartment complex on Brundage Lane, between P and T streets. A gun and ammunition were seized, police said.