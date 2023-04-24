BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to setting fire to playground equipment at Wingland Elementary School in Oildale.

Gary Tuck, 36, was sentenced Friday, according to Superior Court records.

The fire was set the night of March 9. Firefighters arrived to find new playground equipment, still in its packaging, ablaze, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The equipment was estimated to be worth $700,000.

Sheriff’s deputies and arson investigators identified Tuck as a suspect and took him into custody the following day.