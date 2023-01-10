BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received a 21-year prison term after pleading no contest to killing a man in Rosamond.

Demond Anderson, 30, was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Nicholas Archuleta, 20, according to court records. Murder and assault charges were dismissed.

His girlfriend, Marcella Madrid, was sentenced to time served last month after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor accessory charge, records show.

According to court filings, a dispute arose between Madrid and Archuleta’s girlfriend, who lived in the same apartment complex.

On Nov. 20, 2021, Anderson went to the apartment complex and argued with Archuleta’s girlfriend. Surveillance footage captured Anderson, the girlfriend and Archuleta together and when they leave the frame to go downstairs gunshots are heard, the filings say.

Archuleta suffered three gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Anderson fled and was arrested more than two months later.