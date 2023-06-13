BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was accused of brutally beating an ex-girlfriend and who ultimately pleaded no contest to spousal abuse and drug offenses has been sentenced to prison.

An eight-year prison term was handed down Tuesday against 37-year-old Jason Aaron Rodriguez, according to court records. He pleaded no contest last month to felony domestic violence, possession of a gun by a felon, possession of drugs and methamphetamine possession with the intent to sell.

According to court documents, the ex went to Rodriguez’s hotel room Jan. 25, 2022, to collect her belongings. Once inside, she told detectives, Rodriguez accused her of “snitching” to police about an earlier investigation.

She said he grabbed her by the neck and slapped her in the face until she fell, kicked her in the stomach and punched her sides, burned her with a cigarette, put a loaded gun in her mouth and threatened to kill her, according to the documents. Rodriguez also choked and sexually assaulted her, she told police.

Police searched Rodriguez’s vehicle and found a loaded handgun with the serial number removed, heroin, meth, prescription pills, a digital scale and cash, documents said.

Prosecutors said charges related to sexual offenses and torture were unable to be corroborated through additional investigations, and charges including rape, torture and aggravated mayhem were dismissed.