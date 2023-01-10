BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of wielding a knife while being chased by Arvin police was sentenced Tuesday to five years and eight months in prison, according to court records.

Elvis Villatoro, 32, pleaded no contest last month to stealing a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

On the morning of May 9, police received a stolen vehicle report and, while taking the report, an officer saw the stolen car drive by. Police said the car led officers on a short chase that ended when it crashed into farming equipment in the area of Sycamore Road, east of South Edison Road.

The driver, Villatoro, ran and waved a knife at an officer who chased him, police said. The officer shot Villatoro and took him into custody. Villatoro was treated for his injury and booked into jail.