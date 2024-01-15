BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of intentionally hitting patrol vehicles during an hour-long chase was sentenced last week to more than a decade behind bars.

Gabriel Guillen, 38, was sentenced to 11 years and four months in prison after pleading no contest to two felony counts, according to Superior Court records.

The chase began at about 10:55 p.m. on May 27, 2021, after a police officer saw a gray Honda Civic fail to come to a complete stop as it drove south through the intersection of Haley and Flower streets.

The Honda failed to pull over, and a lengthy chase ensued that ranged over city streets as more patrol vehicles joined. The Honda, driven by Guillen, eventually headed west onto Hermosa Road before turning north onto Weedpatch Highway.

At that point, court documents say, Guillen began tossing items — including a gun — from the car.

Near the end of the pursuit, the Honda intentionally hit police cruisers, according to the documents. In one instance, the car traveled directly at a patrol vehicle which swerved out of the way to avoid a head-on collision, the Honda passing close enough it hit the cruiser’s passenger side window, documents said.

The chase ended in a front yard in the 1500 block of Country Club Drive, where the Honda hit another patrol vehicle before police boxed it in.

Guillen refused to get out, documents said. A police dog and Taser were used to take him into custody, according to the documents.