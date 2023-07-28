BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After undergoing successful heart surgery, Henryetta Snowden was elated. A potentially life-threatening condition had been dealt with, and she looked forward to the extra years the procedure bought her.

When Snowden died not long after, it wasn’t her heart that failed her. It was her son.

James Lee Glass Jr., 47, bludgeoned his 68-year-old mother to death with a baseball bat. Snowden’s blood was found on his clothing and the bat, and Glass’s DNA was also on the murder weapon, police said.

Snowden died not at the hands of a stranger but by someone she birthed, loved and tried to help, said her adult granddaughter Jacqueline Sevieux at Glass’s sentencing Friday, telling the court, “I miss her with every cell in my body and would give anything just to hear her laugh again.”

Glass, who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. He sat quietly through the proceedings.

On July 8, 2020, Snowden was found dead at her home on Chester Place in Central Bakersfield. Glass told police he found the body and hadn’t touched it, but further investigation led to a murder charge against him in 2022.

Daughter Rosemary Adossa, one of several family members to address the court before sentencing, said Glass caused “immense grief and suffering” through his “unfathomable” actions. The family gets some closure through the plea agreement, but nothing makes up for Snowden’s loss, she said.

Sevieux said she finds herself inconsolable every year on Snowden’s birthday and the date of her death. Her grandmother was her hero, she said.

She tried to warn Snowden about Glass, telling her something bad would happen after he began hanging around, Sevieux told the court. But Snowden wouldn’t listen. Her grandmother said she wouldn’t give up on her son, Sivieux said.

A letter was read in court on behalf of Teena Nelson, Snowden’s sister. She surmised Snowden was especially vulnerable from her heart surgery, unable to defend herself when Glass began his assault.

“No one deserves to lose their life in such a brutal way,” she wrote.