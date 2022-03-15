BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who stabbed the mother of his children then cut his own throat has been sentenced to six years to life in prison.

Martin Parra Araujo, 66, was sentenced Monday after being found guilty of attempted murder and felony spousal abuse, according to court records.

On June 28, 2020, police called to an apartment on South Owens Street found Araujo lying in a pool of blood on the living room floor, prosecutors said. The mother of his four children was found in a bathroom. She had been stabbed multiple times.

Both Araujo and the woman survived.

One of the children reported her father stabbed her mother, according to prosecutors. Police determined Araujo stabbed the woman then slashed his throat.

A child received a cut on the arm while trying to protect her mother, prosecutors said.