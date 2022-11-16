BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted fatally shooting a woman he mistook for a rival gang member has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Keontay Shoemake, 23, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to first-degree murder. He had faced life without parole if convicted as originally charged in the 2019 death of Sara Bustamante, 38.

Shoemake told police he shot Bustamante on Oct. 5, 2019, outside Tommy’s Liquor on Chester Avenue after mistaking her for a rival gang member. Upon realizing his mistake — and believing Bustamante was already dying — he said he shot her a second time to end her suffering, according to court documents.

Police arrested Shoemake after serving a warrant at his home where officers found a .22-caliber revolver, according to the documents. Its serial number had been removed.