Man sentenced after pleading no contest to intentionally hitting motorcyclist with car

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who authorities say intentionally hit a motorcyclist with his car was sentenced Tuesday to more than a decade in prison.

Jordi Byrd, 29, received a prison term of 12 years and four months, according to Superior Court records. He pleaded no contest last month to attempted murder and making terroristic threats.

Charges of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and reckless driving with injury were dismissed under a plea agreement.

A crash involving Byrd happened the evening of May 1 in the area of Pacheco Road and South H Street.

Police determined Byrd intentionally hit the motorcyclist, who suffered minor injuries. Byrd was arrested and held without bail.

In 2019, Byrd pleaded no contest to possession of a stolen vehicle and received a two-year prison term, court records say. The year before he was sentenced to about three months in jail after pleading no contest to exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Byrd also has convictions in Kern County for receiving known stolen property, first-degree burglary, drug possession and more, according to court records.

