BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Uriel Ivan Portillo, 35, of Sinaloa, Mexico, was sentenced to three years and four months Friday for selling pills containing fentanyl in 2019, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Eastern District Court of California.

On Nov. 21, 2019, Portillo sold 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl for $40,000 in Bakersfield, according to the release.

The release states co-defendant, Wilfredo Medina Perez, also pleaded guilty to the same charges and additional drug-related charges and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 18. The maximum penalty Perez could face is 20 years in prison and a $1 million dollar fine.

The investigation was comprised of efforts from Drug Enforcement Administration, the Southern Tri-County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, and the Bakersfield Police Department, according to the release. Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Escobar is prosecuting the case.