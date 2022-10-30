BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cedric Struggs and two others entered the office of the Hudson Oil gas station on July 16, 1980, intending to rob the business. A death resulted.

One of the robbers, Ronald Gene Robinson, pulled a gun, fatally shot Alfred Joe Dishman in the chest and shot and wounded another person as they fled with $2,500, according to court filings.

Despite not being the gunman, Struggs was convicted of first-degree murder under the felony-murder rule, which at the time stated defendants could be found guilty of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in cases where they weren’t the actual killer but committed a dangerous felony — such as robbery or burglary — that resulted in the death of another person.

He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

The law changed in 2019 and now requires a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. The law is retroactive and dozens of cases in Kern County have been sent back for hearings on whether defendants should continue to serve life terms for murder or be resentenced.

Struggs, now 60, is one of those hoping to be resentenced and released.

The 5th District Court of Appeal in May ordered his case sent back to Kern County Superior Court for a hearing that is currently scheduled for Nov. 29.

Struggs’ petition for resentencing was previously denied in 2020 during an evidentiary hearing where the prosecution argued testimony at trial showed Struggs “was a major participant acting with reckless disregard for human life,” according to appellate court documents.

In the 2020 hearing, Judge Michael G. Bush said he didn’t think there was any doubt Struggs knew the gun would be used during the robbery.

Bush said, “So when you look at the factors, what role did (Struggs) have in planning the criminal enterprise that led to one or more deaths? Very involved., He was involved in the planning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“What role did (Struggs) have in supplying or using lethal weapons? I don’t know if he supplied it, but he certainly knew somebody was going to use the weapon.”

Bush denied the petition, but the appeals court said he used the wrong burden when considering the prosecution’s argument. He should have required prosecutors to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Struggs is still guilty of murder under the change in the law, according the court’s opinion.