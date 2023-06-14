BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man seeking resentencing in the death of Arvin High School football star Chad Yarbrough will be appointed another attorney after his current lawyer asked to be removed from the case.

Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II on Tuesday said he was tentatively granting a motion allowing Roger Lampkin to withdraw as attorney for Efrain Garza Jr. and appoint someone else from the county’s Indigent Defense Program, which represents defendants the Public Defender’s office can’t take.

The move is expected to become official on Friday, after which new court dates will be scheduled. Garza was not present at the hearing.

Garza, 43, is serving life without parole and fighting to be resentenced based on changes to the state’s felony-murder rule, which in 2019 changed to require a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Otherwise they can only be prosecuted for the underlying crime, whether it’s robbery, burglary, carjacking or other serious crimes.

In Garza’s case, he participated along with Juan Villa Ramirez in the Oct. 14, 1997, carjacking of Yarbrough in Lamont. Yarbrough’s body was later found in an orange grove, his eyes covered with black electrical tape, hands bound with shoelaces behind his back. There were three gunshot wounds to his head.

Garza pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and admitted a special circumstance of carjacking, and was sentenced to life without parole.

Ramirez, the shooter, was found guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping and other charges and sentenced to death. Now 46, he remains housed at San Quentin State Prison. Ramirez testified there had been issues between his family and Yarbrough.