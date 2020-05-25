Man says he was walking his horse when he was shot by passing vehicle in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a brief pursuit ended at Kern Medical with a man entering the hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the face.

Bakersfield police said officers noticed a vehicle driving erratically in the area of East Truxtun Avenue and East 19th Street at around 9 p.m. and tried to stop the vehicle just blocks from Kern Medical.

The department says a man exited the vehicle and told officers he was shot by a passing vehicle as he was walking his horse in the 600 block of Nina Street in Southeast Bakersfield.

Police are investigating the incident. The man’s wounds were described as minor to moderate.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.