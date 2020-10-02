Man rushed deputy before being shot, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man wounded in an officer-involved shooting rushed a deputy with what appeared to be a shiny object in his hands, according to newly-released court documents.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 15 after a deputy was called to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Moneta and North Chester avenues. The deputy parked behind the pickup and tried to make contact with the people inside.

Body camera footage shows Ricardo Usher — who was not in the pickup — charge at the deputy in a full sprint and continue toward him even after the deputy points a gun at him, the documents say. The deputy kicks Usher in the stomach then fires.

Six seconds pass from the time the deputy sees Usher to when he kicks him, according to the filings. Only two shots can be clearly seen on the video, the documents say, but three casings were recovered at the scene.

Usher, 31, suffered three bullet wounds: to the left side of his jaw, the right side of his neck and the upper left portion of his chest. He’s scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. today on charges of resisting an officer.

Sheriff’s officials have called the incident an “apparent ambush.”

The deputy who shot Usher was the only deputy at the scene at the time of the shooting and has been placed on administrative leave, sheriff’s officials said. No guns were recovered. It’s unclear from the documents what the shiny object was that Usher appeared to be holding.

A man and woman in the pickup — which was determined to be stolen — told investigators they didn’t know Usher.