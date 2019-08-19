Man raped woman at gunpoint after she rebuffed his advances, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is accused of raping a woman at gunpoint multiple times after she rebuffed his advances at a local park, according to court documents.

The woman told deputies Armando Avalos Jr. punched her and choked her inside his car until she blacked out. Later, he threatened her with a gun and raped her, she says in the recently released documents that provide new details on the allegations against the 20-year-old.

Avalos was arrested Aug. 5 after sheriff’s investigators tracked him to the Los Angeles area. He faces a dozen charges including rape, kidnapping and attempted murder.

Investigators interviewed the woman at a hospital where she lay on a gurney and wore a neck brace. She shook as she spoke, investigators wrote, and it appeared she had difficulty breathing.

The woman said the incident occurred early Aug. 4 after she spent time with Avalos, whom she’d met on Snapchat, and two other people at a park in east Bakersfield where they drank Hennessy and smoked marijuana. The four of them had previously hung out together.

Avalos drove the other two people home in his black Lexus sedan, then asked the woman if she’d like to spend more time with him, the documents say. She agreed, and he drove her to Greenacres Park.

While there, he tried to kiss and touch her, the documents say. She told him “no” and pushed him away.

Avalos became angry and punched her, she told detectives. He then placed her in a chokehold and continued to squeeze as she told him she couldn’t breathe, according to the documents.

She blacked out.

When she awoke, she and Avalos were in his car somewhere in the mountains, possibly in the Lake Isabella area, the woman says in the documents.

Avalos produced a handgun and forced her into the back seat, she said. He threatened to kill her if she didn’t remove her clothes and engage in sex acts with him, she told detectives.

Avalos then raped her multiple times, she said, both while in the mountains and afterward when he drove them to a grape vineyard in the Bakersfield area. He kept the gun pointed at her as he raped her, according to the documents.

The woman said Avalos threatened to kill her, but eventually dropped her off after she convinced him she wouldn’t go to law enforcement, according to the documents.

Held on $3 million bail, Avalos is next due in court Sept. 30.