BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are in the hospital after leading officers on a chase across Oildale and crashing into two K-9 vehicles Thursday night.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle at Airport Drive and Buck Owens Boulevard. The driver, James Provo, 37, of Bakersfield, failed to stop and led officers on a chase.

According to officials, he intentionally rammed into K-9 vehicles, although the damage to the cars was minor and there were no injuries.

When the pursuit ended in the 4000 block of Chester Avenue, a K-9 assisted in the arrest of Provo and a passenger. They were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Following their treatment, they will be charged with conspiracy, felony evading, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and other charges associated with the incident.