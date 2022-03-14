BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested following a standoff last week allegedly poured leather dye, Super Glue, mustard and Gorilla Glue on his girlfriend and threatened to douse her in gasoline and ignite her, according to a warrant filed by sheriff’s investigators.

The alleged victim said the Super Glue melted her shirt, burning her skin, the warrant says. She said her boyfriend, David McGowan, also hit her on the side of the head with a glass bottle during the March 10 incident.

She said he threated to set her on fire if she tried to leave him, according to the warrant.

McGowan, 46, pleaded not guilty Monday to felony spousal abuse, making terroristic threats, gun and ammunition possession by a felon and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $100,000 and he’s due back in court April 12.

The woman called 911 and left a home in the 2500 block of Nord Avenue when deputies arrived, the warrant says.

“(The girlfriend) had some kind of dye on her body and clothing, and she appeared extremely frightened,” an investigator wrote. “(She) said McGowan has a large gasoline container inside the residence, and he threatened to ignite the gasoline. ”

McGowan refused to come out, deputies said. He was later found hiding in the backyard and taken into custody.

Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. issued a criminal protective order barring McGowan from contacting the woman. Ponce noted McGowan has two prior felony convictions.