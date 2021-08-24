Man pointed ‘finger gun’ at officers in high-speed chase: police

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A man drove at speeds in excess of 100 mph, managed to break free after a Taser was deployed and used his fingers to mimic pointing a gun at officers, Ridgecrest police say.

The Aug. 19 chase began when police tried pulling a motorcycle over after it blew a stop sign, according to a department news release. It refused to yield and a high-speed chase began.

The rider, later identified as Brian Sanders, 57, lost control and fell. When officers tried taking him into custody, he reached for his waistband as if he had a gun, police said. An officer deployed a Taser, but Sanders broke free, got back on the motorcycle and sped away.

The chase continued with the motorcycle barreling along the wrong side of westbound Inyokern Road at speeds greater than 130 mph, according to the release. It eventually turned onto a dirt road, where Sanders lost control and fell a second time.

Officers moved in to arrest him and Sanders again reached for his waistband. He made a gun with his fingers and pointed at the officers, mimicking racking a slide as if he held an actual gun, police said.

A Taser was deployed a second time and officers subdued Sanders before he could flee again, police said.

Sanders was arrested for investigation of failure to yield, failure to yield with wanton disregard for safety, resisting arrest and obstructing police using threats of violence.