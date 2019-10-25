Man pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter in 2003 homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who avoided capture for 15 years in the stabbing death of another man pleaded no contest this week to a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Carlos Ramirez Castro, 33, faces a 12-year prison term at his sentencing next month. Charges of first-degree murder and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent were dismissed under the plea agreement.

Castro was arrested in August 2018 by U.S. Marshals on suspicion of trying to enter the U.S. illegally from Mexico.

He was then transported to Bakersfield to face charges in the 2003 stabbing death of Renato Morales, who was killed in the 1400 block of Sumner Street.