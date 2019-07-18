Man pleads to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in crash that killed 4-year-old son

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Granada Hills man who was driving under the influence of methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol when his SUV overturned and killed his 4-year-old son has pleaded no contest to two felonies.

Keith Zeldon Taylor, 33, pleaded no contest Wednesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing bodily injury, according to court records. Five other felonies were dismissed in the California City crash.

Taylor faces 12 years and four months in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 21.

On April 27, 2018, Taylor was driving a gray Chevy Tahoe east on California City Boulevard at about 3:16 a.m. when he entered the westbound lane, according to court documents.

An ambulance traveling west swerved to avoid a head-on collision and the Tahoe hit its side. The ambulance flipped onto its left side and slid.

The Tahoe continued west, drove onto the dirt shoulder and slid sideways.

As the Tahoe rolled over, the 4-year-old, Keandre Zayah Lewis Taylor, was thrown from the vehicle, the documents said. The SUV then rolled over him.

Taylor was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where his blood was drawn and tested positive for marijuana, meth and a blood alcohol content of 0.09 percent, according to the documents.