BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and other charges filed in connection with a deadly shooting at a Fastrip in south Bakersfield.

Daniel Trejo-Calistro, 20, was ordered held without bail and his next court hearing has been scheduled June 2.

Trejo-Calistro is accused of fatally shooting Daniel Rios, 36, Saturday night at the Fastrip at Pacheco Road and South Union Avenue.