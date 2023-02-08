Adrian Aceves is accused of threatening to kill shoppers outside a Foods Co.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of threatening to kill shoppers outside the Foods Co. on Haley Street pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four counts of making terroristic threats.

Superior Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. ordered Adrian Aceves, 34, held without bail, noting he was on post-release community supervision when arrested.

Police were dispatched Sunday to reports of a man yelling racial slurs and threatening to kill patrons while brandishing a hammer and knife in the Foods Co. parking lot. The man, later identified as Aceves, ran when officers arrived but was found in an abandoned building and taken into custody.

In July 2021, Aceves wielded a knife and called employees “terrorists” at the King’s Drive-In on Niles Street. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading no contest to a threat charge.