Brian Castellon appeared in court Monday on charges including two counts of murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with 16 felonies — including two counts of murder — pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Brian Castellon, 29, is accused of fatally shooting two men Wednesday evening in the 1200 block of South Union Avenue.

After deputies arrived at the scene, calls came in regarding an incident on Adams Street. Deputies went to that location and found Castellon armed with a gun and running away, according to a sheriff’s release.

Deputies detained him and learned he had committed an armed carjacking and shot one of the victims, inflicting minor injuries, according to sheriff’s officials.

Castellon is being held without bail. He is due back in court April 27.