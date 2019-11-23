Man pleads not guilty to shooting that injured 9-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested earlier this week in connection with a shooting that injured a 9-year-old pleaded not guilty Friday to four felonies.

Ervon Bryant, 43, is charged with attempted murder, willful cruelty to a child, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a firearm on a person.

During the course of their investigation, police said they determined Bryant had an argument with someone in front of a residence Nov. 11 in the 1300 block of Niles Street. The argument escalated and Bryant allegedly fired a gun at the person several times, missing the intended target.