Man pleads not guilty to shooting that injured 9-year-old

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested earlier this week in connection with a shooting that injured a 9-year-old pleaded not guilty Friday to four felonies.

Ervon Bryant, 43, is charged with attempted murder, willful cruelty to a child, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a firearm on a person.

During the course of their investigation, police said they determined Bryant had an argument with someone in front of a residence Nov. 11 in the 1300 block of Niles Street. The argument escalated and Bryant allegedly fired a gun at the person several times, missing the intended target. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News