Man pleads not guilty to shooting pregnant woman and man at Bakersfield motel

Bryan Suell is charged with two counts of attempted murder and other offenses.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested in the shooting of a pregnant woman and a man at a Bakersfield motel has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder.

A Superior Court judge ordered Bryan Suell, 41, held on $1 million bail. His next hearing is set for Feb. 9.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday at the Plaza Motel on Union Avenue. Police found a man and a pregnant woman with gunshot wounds.

The man, woman and unborn child were expected to survive, police said.

Police said Suell had been released early for another offense after being classified as a non-violent offender under AB 109. Court records show he has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for assault with a firearm on a person and possession of a firearm by a felon.