BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 felony charges.

Steven Jimenez, 32, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Feb. 22.

Police say Jimenez on Sunday fired at officers on Baker Street but got away. Early Monday, officers tried to arrest him in the 1900 block of Union Avenue but he pulled a gun and an officer fired at him, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release.

Jimenez ran and tossed a handgun that was later recovered by officers, police said. He was arrested with the help of a police dog and suffered minor injuries. He was not hit by gunfire, police said.

Among the charges Jimenez faces are two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer. He was on post-release community supervision at the time of his arrest and has served three prior prison terms, Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. noted.