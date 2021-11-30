Man pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting elderly woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman and barricading himself inside her bedroom pleaded not guilty Tuesday to multiple felonies.

Sergio Gonzalez-Herrera, 30, pleaded not guilty to burglary, two charges of burglary with the intent to commit a sexual offense and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $200,000.

Police were dispatched early Wednesday to a report of an intruder armed with a knife at a home on Hughes Lane near Valley Plaza mall. Officers used physical force to take the intruder into custody after police said he ignored commands.

Gonzalez-Herrera’s next hearing is set for Dec. 9.