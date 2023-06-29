BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of engaging in sex acts with a teen girl he met on the video game platform Roblox pleaded not guilty Thursday to six felony charges.

Daniel Diaz, 21, was ordered held on $150,000 bail and is due back in court July 21, according to court records.

Daniel Diaz stands next to an attorney during his arraignment Thursday.

Diaz was arrested Monday after police received a report of suspicious circumstances involving a girl in a vehicle with a man at University Park, police said. The report was made by someone related to the victim, police said.

Officers contacted Diaz and learned he met the girl on Roblox and then in person in April, after which the teen became the victim of sexual abuse, police said. Diaz was possibly in contact with other juvenile victims through Roblox, police said.